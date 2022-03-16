2
NPP Nasara Coordinator’s V8 involved in an accident at Bunso

Futa's Car Accident The mangled Toyota Landcruiser of NPP Nasara coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Nasara Coordinator's car mangled

No casualties in accident involving Haruna Futa's car

NPP executive shares pictures of his car after escaping death

A vehicle belonging to the National Coordinator of the Ruling New Patriotic Party’s Youth Wing, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has been involved in an accident.

The Nasara Coordinator has shared a video and pictures of his Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GW 142-20 which looked mangled from the accident.

According to the party executive, the incident occurred around Bunso in the Eastern Region.

“Alhamdulilah! Alhamdulilah!! Alhamdulilah!!! My vehicle was involved in an accident yesterday at around Bunso. We give thanks to Allah for not having any casualty recorded. Allah knows best!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

It is however not known if the Nasara Coordinator was in the car at the time of the accident and the extent of the injury suffered by the occupants of the vehicle.

