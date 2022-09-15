1
NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim signs Queen’s book of condolence

Ntim Signs Queens Stephen Ntim signing the book of condolence

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim on Thursday, September 15, 2022, signed the book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra and paid respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Present were the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Director of Communication, Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Finance and Administration, William Yamoah, and Deputy Director of Research of the party, Dr. Nyame Baafi.

The late Queen known as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, and died on September 8, 2022.

She was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death. Her 70 years and 214 days reign is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, will be held on Monday, September 19. Her coffin arrived at Edinburgh Palace on Sunday after a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, where she breathed her last.

On the day of her funeral, The Queen will be laid to rest beside Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

