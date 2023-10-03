NPP National Council reduced to hooliganism group by Wontumi, others – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has taken a swipe at the National Council, lamenting that it has been reduced into a hooliganism group.

He blames the current state of affairs on a number of regional chairmen led by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman who is also popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi.



According to Agyapong, Wontumi along with five other regional chairman are virtually in control of the National Council and have turned it into what he described as a hooliganism group, depite it being the highest decision-making organ of the ruling party.



During the September 30, 2023 showdown walk in Kumasi, Agyapong alluded to how the Wontmi-led bloc has caused people with grievances to be dismissed or made fun of.



“Alan is being insulted on Wontumi’s station. Wontumi is just a small boy, he is a small boy. It is sad that Wontumi and five chairmen – four from the northern regions, Volta Region – have turned the National Council into a hooliganism group,” he alleged.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



What NPP Constitution says about the National Council

The National Council



1. There shall be a National Council which, subject to the decisions of the National Delegates conference, shall direct the affairs of the Party in between



meetings of the National Delegates Conference, and for this purpose may give such directives to the National Chairperson as may be considered necessary for the well-being of the Party.



2. The National Council shall consist of:



i) Voting members of the National Executive



committee;



ii) Twenty (20) sitting Parliamentarians chosen by the Party’s Parliamentary Group;

iii) Regional representatives;



iv. Past National Chairpersons, Past Presidents, and Past Vice Presidents, Presidential Candidates, Running Mates, and Past General Secretaries.



3. Regional representatives shall serve for a term of four (4) years, but may seek re-election.



4. The National Council shall meet at least twice a year, provided that no more than seven (7) months shall elapse between the first and second meetings.



The presence of at least one third (1/3) of the members of the National Council shall be necessary to constitute a quorum of the Council.



5. The National Council shall have the following Standing Committees, which shall submit quarterly reports of their activities to the National Executive



Committee for consideration and transmission the National Council.

a) Finance Committee;



b) Constitutional Committee;



c) Organization Committee;



d) Research Committee;



e) Disciplinary committee;



f) Vetting Committee.



