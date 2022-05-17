NPP National Council throws out Akropong MP Dokua over electoral fraud claims

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Member of Parliament for Akropong

The second-highest decision-making body of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Council, has reportedly stopped the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akropong Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei from what some party members in the constituency describe as an attempt to drag the internal elections in the area.

The MP who had already appeared on four different occasions before the Cecilia Dapaah-led Alternative Dispute Resolution committee reportedly without enough evidence to back her claims of electoral fraud and manipulation is, according to sources, requesting the opportunity to include some names to the disputed voters roll in the local polls.



The request, according to sources familiar with the development, did not go down well with the party’s second-highest decision-making body describing it as undemocratic and unworkable.



The National Council subsequently affirmed the recommendations of the ADR led by Cecilia Dapaah that only the disputed 12 polling stations should be re-run as against the forty-three (43) polling stations as claimed by the MP to have recorded electoral malpractices.



With the latest decision by the council, the MP and her team have their work cut out for them as the stage is now set for the party to continue with the processes ahead of the regional and national executive elections.

Reports say there was wild jubilation in the constituency by some party folks following the decision of the National Council.



The MP is seeking to contest for her third term in 2024 after going unopposed in the party’s primaries in 2020. It is believed by some party members in the area that the decision to seek a third term led to the party losing votes in the 2020 polls.



It is rumored that the incumbent MP will face a huge challenge in the primaries that appears to have Sammi Awuku, the outgoing NPP National Organiser and current Director-General of the National Lottery Authority and Michael Papa Asare Bediako former Special Assistant to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta and also a philanthropist contesting.