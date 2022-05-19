NPP National Election: Haruna Maiga eyes National Nasara Coordinator position

The NPP is about to hold regional executive elections nationwide

Source: GNA

Alhaji Haruna Maiga, a media consultant, has announced his intention to contest for the position of the National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in July when nominations for national executive elections open.

He said he was ready to meet and interact with delegates in all 16 regions across the country to work towards achieving an emphatic victory at the end of the race.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Alhaji Maiga, said: “I will deliver the Zongo votes to the NPP through creativity of idea, dynamism, commitment and dedication.”



He noted that the Nasara wing of the Party was formed to galvanise the support base of the UP Tradition, which historically included the Zongos through prominent political groupings and that over the years the Party had made significant inroads into the Zongo communities with the help of the wing.



Alhaji Maiga said despite some significant social interventions and development initiatives by the Party, the Zongos were still far away from returning the favour extended in terms of votes for the Party and said his leadership would fill that gap.



“After all these interventions, the results of the previous elections in the Zongo communities in favour of the Party is a massive disappointment, and the NPP must leave no stone unturned in the quest to overturn and recapture the Zongos in subsequent election.”

He said he was the right candidate for the position, saying Zongos were fast expanding into cosmopolitan areas within themselves and as such in choosing leaders it was important to elect dynamic persons who understood the developments and their implications on the electoral fortunes of the Party.



“Nasara Coordinators, especially regional and national coordinators must have the ability to communicate effectively in several languages spoken in the Zongo communities in their respective regions and across the country to aid their interaction with the grassroot.”



Alhaji Maiga said Nasara Coordinators must also possess the relevant professional and educational qualification as well as leadership skills and experience to provide servant-leadership.



“More importantly the NPP must ensure that the position of National Nasara Coordinator is strictly reserved for the non-indigenous tribes who originally formed the Zongos.”



The aspirant called on political parties to take serious interest in the welfare of the people and recommended the establishment of business development desks at political party offices to “provide business skills training, entrepreneurship development and financial support to empower the grassroots.