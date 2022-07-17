NPP National Executive Election results at a glance

2022 NPP National Delegates Conference

The national executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended with a few surprises.

Here is the full results of the elections:



1. Gifty Asantewa Ayeh— 44



2. Sammy Crabbe— 32



3. Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi— 101



4. Akwasi Osei Adjei— 20



5. Stephen Ayensu Ntim— 4014



6. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng—1010



7. Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah—294



Winner: Stephen Ayensu Ntim



National Vice Chairman



1. Ismail Yahuza—613



2. McJewels J. Annan—155



3. Dankwah Smith Buttey—2,982



4. Rita Talata Asobayire—2,927

5. Edmond Oppong-Peprah—479



6. Kiston Akomeng Kissi—2,069



7. Derek Kwaku Nkansah—491



8. Michael Owari Wadie—1,635



9. Ken-Wuud Nuworsu—520



10. Alhaji Masawudu Osman—2,128



1st Vice Chair: Dankwah Smith Buttey



2nd Vice Chair: Rita Talata Asobayire



3rd Vice Chair: Alhaji Masawudu Osman



General Secretary



1. John Boadu—2524



2. Iddrisu Musah—104



3. Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh—8



4. Frederick Opare Ansah—50

5. Justin Frimpong Kodua—2,837



Winner: Justin Frimpong Kodua



National Organiser



1. Bright Essilfie Kumi—137



2. Seth Adu-Adjei—25



3. Daniel Nii Kwartey Titus-Glover—2274



4. Eric Amoako Twum—185



5. Henry Nana Boakye—2870



6. Nana Owusu Fordjour—44



Winner: Henry Nana Boakye



National Youth Organiser



1. Abanga Fusani Yakubu—153



2. Salam Mohammed Mustapha—255



3. Prince Kamal Gumah—101

4. Michael Osei Boateng—120



Winner: Salam Mohammed Mustapha



Women’s Organiser



1. Kate Gyamfua—620



2. Ellen Ama Daaku—9



3. Hajia Sawadatu Saeed—32



Winner: Kate Gyamfua



National Treasurer



1. Dr Charles Dwamena—2,917



2. Mary Posche-Oduro—1,303



3. Dr Yusif Tedam—125



4. Collins N. Nuamah—1,197



Winner: Dr Charles Dwamena



Nasara Coordinator

1. Haruna Maiga—5



2. Abdul-Rahman Diallo—2



3. Issaku Muaza Kunata—199



4. Awal Mohammed—24



5. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo—9



6. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa—328



Winner: Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa















