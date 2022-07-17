NPP National Executive Election results at a glance

The national executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended with a few surprises.
Here is the full results of the elections:
1. Gifty Asantewa Ayeh— 44
2. Sammy Crabbe— 32
3. Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi— 101
4. Akwasi Osei Adjei— 20
5. Stephen Ayensu Ntim— 4014
6. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng—1010
7. Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah—294
Winner: Stephen Ayensu Ntim
National Vice Chairman
1. Ismail Yahuza—613
2. McJewels J. Annan—155
3. Dankwah Smith Buttey—2,982
4. Rita Talata Asobayire—2,927
5. Edmond Oppong-Peprah—479
6. Kiston Akomeng Kissi—2,069
7. Derek Kwaku Nkansah—491
8. Michael Owari Wadie—1,635
9. Ken-Wuud Nuworsu—520
10. Alhaji Masawudu Osman—2,128
1st Vice Chair: Dankwah Smith Buttey
2nd Vice Chair: Rita Talata Asobayire
3rd Vice Chair: Alhaji Masawudu Osman
General Secretary
1. John Boadu—2524
2. Iddrisu Musah—104
3. Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh—8
4. Frederick Opare Ansah—50
5. Justin Frimpong Kodua—2,837
Winner: Justin Frimpong Kodua
National Organiser
1. Bright Essilfie Kumi—137
2. Seth Adu-Adjei—25
3. Daniel Nii Kwartey Titus-Glover—2274
4. Eric Amoako Twum—185
5. Henry Nana Boakye—2870
6. Nana Owusu Fordjour—44
Winner: Henry Nana Boakye
National Youth Organiser
1. Abanga Fusani Yakubu—153
2. Salam Mohammed Mustapha—255
3. Prince Kamal Gumah—101
4. Michael Osei Boateng—120
Winner: Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Women’s Organiser
1. Kate Gyamfua—620
2. Ellen Ama Daaku—9
3. Hajia Sawadatu Saeed—32
Winner: Kate Gyamfua
National Treasurer
1. Dr Charles Dwamena—2,917
2. Mary Posche-Oduro—1,303
3. Dr Yusif Tedam—125
4. Collins N. Nuamah—1,197
Winner: Dr Charles Dwamena
Nasara Coordinator
1. Haruna Maiga—5
2. Abdul-Rahman Diallo—2
3. Issaku Muaza Kunata—199
4. Awal Mohammed—24
5. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo—9
6. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa—328
Winner: Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
