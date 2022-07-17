0
NPP National Executive Election results at a glance

Full Results Pic.png 2022 NPP National Delegates Conference

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

The national executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended with a few surprises.

Here is the full results of the elections:

1. Gifty Asantewa Ayeh— 44

2. Sammy Crabbe— 32

3. Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi— 101

4. Akwasi Osei Adjei— 20

5. Stephen Ayensu Ntim— 4014

6. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng—1010

7. Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah—294

Winner: Stephen Ayensu Ntim

National Vice Chairman

1. Ismail Yahuza—613

2. McJewels J. Annan—155

3. Dankwah Smith Buttey—2,982

4. Rita Talata Asobayire—2,927

5. Edmond Oppong-Peprah—479

6. Kiston Akomeng Kissi—2,069

7. Derek Kwaku Nkansah—491

8. Michael Owari Wadie—1,635

9. Ken-Wuud Nuworsu—520

10. Alhaji Masawudu Osman—2,128

1st Vice Chair: Dankwah Smith Buttey

2nd Vice Chair: Rita Talata Asobayire

3rd Vice Chair: Alhaji Masawudu Osman

General Secretary

1. John Boadu—2524

2. Iddrisu Musah—104

3. Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh—8

4. Frederick Opare Ansah—50

5. Justin Frimpong Kodua—2,837

Winner: Justin Frimpong Kodua

National Organiser

1. Bright Essilfie Kumi—137

2. Seth Adu-Adjei—25

3. Daniel Nii Kwartey Titus-Glover—2274

4. Eric Amoako Twum—185

5. Henry Nana Boakye—2870

6. Nana Owusu Fordjour—44

Winner: Henry Nana Boakye

National Youth Organiser

1. Abanga Fusani Yakubu—153

2. Salam Mohammed Mustapha—255

3. Prince Kamal Gumah—101

4. Michael Osei Boateng—120

Winner: Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Women’s Organiser

1. Kate Gyamfua—620

2. Ellen Ama Daaku—9

3. Hajia Sawadatu Saeed—32

Winner: Kate Gyamfua

National Treasurer

1. Dr Charles Dwamena—2,917

2. Mary Posche-Oduro—1,303

3. Dr Yusif Tedam—125

4. Collins N. Nuamah—1,197

Winner: Dr Charles Dwamena

Nasara Coordinator

1. Haruna Maiga—5

2. Abdul-Rahman Diallo—2

3. Issaku Muaza Kunata—199

4. Awal Mohammed—24

5. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo—9

6. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa—328

Winner: Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa







Source: GNA
