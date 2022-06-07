0
NPP National Executive polls: Nominations open on Wednesday

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8th open nominations for persons seeking to contest for the national executive positions in the party.

Per the directive issued by the party, interested persons who want to contest the national chairmanship position would pay GH¢20,000 for nomination forms, while those interested in the Vice positions will be paying GH¢15,000.

Nomination forms for the General Secretary position go for GH¢10,000 while all other positions go for GH¢8,000.

According to the party, the vetting of aspirants will begin on June 17th and end on June 20th.

