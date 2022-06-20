0
Menu
News

NPP National Organizer aspirant bows out, declares support for Nana B

Dr. Kwame Afriyie Dr Kwame Afriyie

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dr Kwame Afriyie, also known as 'DKA,' has formally resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer election.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Dr Kwame Afriyie said that after a careful introspection, he has realized it will be in his interest throw his support behind Henry Nana Boakye.

According to him, the odds favor Nana Boakye and that he is confident that the party could success with Nana B as organizer.

"I made my decision after carefully examining my possibilities and also reading research data conducted by independent entities that constantly ranked me second to Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)."

DKA has pledged his unwavering support for Nana B to win the upcoming elections and lead the NPP to break the eight-year political power cycle in 2024.

"In light of the preceding, I unequivocally withdraw my nomination and request that all steps leading to my confirmation as a participant in this selection be halted."

"I am writing to express my support for Nana Boakye and to wish him well." "In this regard, I look forward to your kind support and acceptance," he said.

DKA's letter of withdrawal, dated June 18, 2022, was addressed to the Chairperson of the NPP Vetting Committee.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day