NPP National Organizer aspirant bows out, declares support for Nana B

Dr Kwame Afriyie

Dr Kwame Afriyie, also known as 'DKA,' has formally resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer election.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Dr Kwame Afriyie said that after a careful introspection, he has realized it will be in his interest throw his support behind Henry Nana Boakye.



According to him, the odds favor Nana Boakye and that he is confident that the party could success with Nana B as organizer.



"I made my decision after carefully examining my possibilities and also reading research data conducted by independent entities that constantly ranked me second to Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)."



DKA has pledged his unwavering support for Nana B to win the upcoming elections and lead the NPP to break the eight-year political power cycle in 2024.

"In light of the preceding, I unequivocally withdraw my nomination and request that all steps leading to my confirmation as a participant in this selection be halted."



"I am writing to express my support for Nana Boakye and to wish him well." "In this regard, I look forward to your kind support and acceptance," he said.



DKA's letter of withdrawal, dated June 18, 2022, was addressed to the Chairperson of the NPP Vetting Committee.



