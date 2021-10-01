NPP National Treasurer hopeful calls on Chief Imam

Former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China Dr Charles Dwamena

Former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China Dr Charles Dwamena, popularly known as Dr. China, has called on the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Dr. Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, to ask for his blessings.

Dr China is vying for the position of a National Treasurer in next year’s national executive elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He presented some items to the National Chief Imam as a thanksgiving offering to Allah for His mercies and protection thus far.

He prayed for Allah’s continuous guidance and blessings.



The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Dr. Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu, and his entourage were delighted to host Dr. Dwamena and gave him his blessings in his endeavours.