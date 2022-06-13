NPP National Youth Organizer hopeful Karikari Mensa Tumfour picks nomination forms

Klinsman Karikari Mensa Tumfour receiving his form

Klinsman Karikari Mensa Tumfour, the Assembly Member of Aboanim Krofofrom Electoral Area, in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, picked nomination forms to contest the position of National Youth Organizer on Saturday June 11, 2022.

Interacting with the media after picking the forms, KKM urged the young and delegates of the party to elect him, saying that if he is elected, he will work hard with the youth to "break the eight."



"Let me declare emphatically that Hon. KKM is running to win this contest. We will not be complacent; I will be a youth leader for all, the approachable, even though we are confident that we will win based on our previous efforts."



"Every country's development is largely determined by how the youth are included in the business of the country," he said.



"To make a long-term difference," he says, "his stint as a youth organizer will focus heavily on young invention and creativity, which he believes is another method to get the youth involved in the development of the economy and the country as a whole."

"The Break the 8 Campaign trip has borne fruit thus far, and we hope to emerge victorious at the end of the day."



KKM is adamant that if is elected as National Youth Organizer, the dreaded 8-year cycle will be broken through determination and unity.



The New Patriotic Party has begun accepting nominations for its National Officers' election, which will take place on July 14th and 16th, 2024.