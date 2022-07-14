NPP National Youth Organizer race, a call for the experienced Salam Mustapha

Npp National Youth Organizer hopeful, Salam Mustapha

NPP Youth Activist, Alswel Annan has called on the party’s delegates to vote for an experienced person on the ticket for the youth organizer position as they go to the polls on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

According to a statement signed by Alswel Annan; "The national youth organizer race is a position we cannot underestimate its relevance; considering the numerical value and the youth's impact...Salam Mustapha is a well-deserving personality for the position."



"Among the many in this contest, Salam Mustapha stands tall and the most experienced among them is our best foot forward for this position."



Read the full statement below;



As the national elections of the great NPP party come to their eve, we must be clear in our minds as a party, about the kind of leadership we want that will help us to break the 8.



The national youth organizer race is a position we cannot underestimate its relevance; considering the numerical value and the youth's impact. Salam Mustapha is a well-deserving personality for the position.

The one who knows the road, with vast experience in youth activism and leadership.



He deputized one of the most successful young leaders in the history of this party; Sammi Awuku. We cannot reasonably discuss the success of Sammi Awuku without acknowledging the efforts and contributive role that his Deputy, Salam Mustapha played.



In the wake of the exit of Commander Nana Boakye from the helm of affairs, it’s a must for the party to ensure that we elect men with experience to lead our youth front.



Among the many in this contest, Salam Mustapha stands tall and the most experienced among them is our best foot forward for this position.