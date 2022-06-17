NPP Natl. Chairman Race: I’ll lead NPP to a ‘one-touch’ victory in 2024! - Abankwah-Yeboah

Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah is endorsed to be the right candidate to help the party "break the eight" in 2024.

Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah, who is the current National Treasurer and vying for the NPP Chairman position, says he will bring the rank and file of the party aboard at all levels to make it possible for the NPP to remain in power by winning the 2024 general elections.



He made the comment after filing his nomination forms to vie for the position at the party’s headquarters in Accra.



Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah indicated that the NPP needs National Chairman who can instill discipline and maintain a united front and called on the party delegates to look no further but him as he's got the requisite capabilities to make this aim effectual.



He said, when given the nod, he would use the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to quickly settle all disputes within the party especially at the constituency level.



The National Chairman hopeful added he will be fair, neutral, compassionate and, as a unifier, unite the party.

He pledged to empower members of the party, particularly the grassroots, with viable economic skills and trained them in order for them to establish themselves.



On the welfare system of the party, he said he will create an effective and efficient scheme to capture both current and past executives who sometimes feel neglected.



Mr Abankwah-Yeboah appealed to delegates to give him their maximum support to win the chairmanship and lead the party to a "one-touch" victory in the 2024 polls.



The NPP will hold its National Annual Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, July 15 to July 17, 2022, and elect national executives.