NPP Nov. 4 election: It'll be a good fight between Bawumia and Ken Agyapong - Nana Ofori Owusu

Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party(PPP), has extended his well-wishes to the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Nana Ofori Owusu wished them the best ahead of their upcoming election but believed it will be a "two-horse race".



To him, he cannot predict the winner of the election but it will definitely not include any of the two candidates; Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show that the battle is between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



The NPP election, he concluded, "will be a good fight and I wish them all the best. At the end of the day, Ghana will be better for it".





NPP Presidential Race



Over 200000 delegates are expected to partake in the New Patriotic Party's November 4th presidential race.



Four candidates; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Thomas Addai-Nimoh will be competing for the flagbearer position.



Kennedy Agyapong has promised to give Dr. Bawumia a showdown, however, the latter is confident to clinch an emphatic victory on November 4th.