NPP ‘Orphan’ Primaries: Candidates need clearly defined strategies to reclaim seats — Prof Alidu Seidu

Professor Alidu Seidu

Source: GNA

Professor Alidu Seidu, the Head of Political Science Department, University of Ghana, says elected parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) need clearly defined strategies to reclaim seats the Party lost in the 2020 General Election.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Prof. Seidu said the 2024 elections would be largely based on “bread and butter issues” and urged the candidates to develop approaches that would respond to perculiar challenges confronting their constituents.



The NPP on Saturday elected parliamentary candidates to represent the Party in constituencies that the Party does not have sitting Members of Parliament in the 2024 Parliamentary Election.



Prof. Seidu said the NPP’s new parliamentary candidates, particularly government appointees should not distance themselves from the failures and challenges of the Government.



He said the current economic hardship, high public debt, and cost of living crisis were among the issues the parliamentary candidates must respond to during their campaigns.



“I don’t think they need to distance themselves from the Party. When you do that then you’re actually throwing away the ticket you’re contesting on.

“They should admit that there are challenges and have a clearly defined campaign approach to deal with the challenges,” Prof. Seidu said.



He said the parliamentary candidates must demonstrate to their constituents how they would work togetger with the Government to improve the living conditions of the the people.



“The 2024 election should be more issue-based and strategy. What is your plan and strategy to deal with the challenges in your constituency?” Prof. Seidu asked.



The NPP currently has 137 seats in Parliament.



In the 2020 General Election, the Party lost 28 seats, seven are in the Greater Accra Region.