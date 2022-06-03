NPP Oti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful found dead along river

Flag of the NPP | File photo

A 33-year-old Business Management teacher at Kete-Krachi Senior High Technical School in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region has been found dead along the Krachi river.

Isaac Yeboah was found dead along the river on Thursday morning after he left home yesterday evening.



According to sources, the teacher was seen preaching at Kete-Krachi market in the late hours of Wednesday evening asking people to repent from their sins.



Until his death, he was the former assemblyman for Osramanae electoral area and also contested but lost as Youth Organiser on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) in the just ended constituency elections.



The cause of his death is unknown and the body has been sent to the Krachi Hospital waiting an autopsy report.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the wife, Suzzy Ofori, who could not hold on to her tears, explained that they were all sleeping together when her husband left the room that he was going to the loo but never returned home until a colleague teacher came to ask of his whereabouts and informed her that the husband was found along the lakeside with a boxer-short.



She said she quickly informed the family members about the incident.



She said they all went in search of him and found him dead along the lake.