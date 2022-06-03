1
Bagbin officially informed of the passing of John Ndebugri

John NdebugreNEW The late John Ndebugre

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Cletus Avoka, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Zebilla, Tuesday led a delegation to officially inform the Speaker of Parliament about the passing of John Akparibo Ndebugri.

The late Ndebugre was the MP for Zebilla in the Upper East Region in the Fourth Parliament, on the ticket of the People's National Convention.

He was born on March 12, 1950, and died on May 6, 2022.

The Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, thanked the delegation for officially informing the House and described the late Ndebugre as a patriot, a senior brother, and a friend.

“He was an astute politician and lawyer of good standing who contributed a lot to the development of the country.”

Mr Bagbin noted that the late Ndebugre deserved a befitting state burial.

He, therefore, tasked Mr Avoka to make a statement in the House to that effect.

He pledged Parliament's support to the family in these difficult times.

Source: GNA
