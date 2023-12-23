NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Samuel Owusu Amankwaa bids for Ayawaso West Wuogon MP seat

Samuel Owusu Amankwaa is eyeing the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Source: Kojo Barima Amankwaa, Contributor

In a momentous event, Mr. Samuel Owusu Amankwaa, the former youth organizer for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the NPP, embarked on his official journey to become the NPP Member of Parliament for the same constituency. The fervor surrounding his candidacy was palpable as he filed his nomination forms at the party's constituency office nestled in the heart of Dzorwulu.

Accompanied by an enthusiastic throng of hundreds of delegates and supporters, Mr. Amankwaa expressed his gratitude to the party executives for their unwavering support. Addressing both the media and the general public, he articulated a vision of a constituency infused with new energy, a fresh face, and a surge of new developments.



In a statement resonating with optimism, Mr. Amankwaa emphasized the necessity for change and underscored his commitment to being the catalyst for that transformation. He spoke passionately about the need for a renewed focus on the constituency, heralding a new era that brings about positive growth and progress.



"I believe Ayawaso West Wuogon is ready for a new chapter, a chapter that I am eager to write with the support of the people. We need a fresh perspective, and I am here to provide that," he remarked during the address.



One of the central themes of his declaration was his aspiration to not only secure the NPP's stronghold but also to spearhead initiatives that break the eight-year cycle. He outlined his comprehensive plan for development, touching on key areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Mr. Amankwaa's dedication to serving the constituency was evident as he spoke about being the best candidate to maintain the seat for the NPP.



"I carry with me the experiences of the past and a vision for the future. Together, we can not only maintain but enhance the progress we have achieved," he asserted.



As he filed his nomination forms for the second time, Mr. Amankwaa expressed hope and confidence that the delegates in the constituency would recognize his commitment and grant him the opportunity to lead the party come 2024. His experience, coupled with a fresh perspective, paints a promising picture for Ayawaso West Wuogon.



With the resonance of his message echoing through the constituency, Mr. Samuel Owusu Amankwaa's bid for the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP seat is poised to be a compelling narrative in the political landscape, signaling a new dawn for the constituency. The journey has begun, and Ayawaso West Wuogon eagerly watches as a seasoned leader seeks to etch a path of progress and prosperity.