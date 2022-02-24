NPP Poll: Pro Bawumia group demand probe of Alan 'Cash'

Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Chairman of the movement for Bawumia, Duncan Opoku Boateng (Bombay), has called for a swift probe into the 2024 flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen.

This call comes on the back of Alan Kyerematen’s decision to purchase nomination forms for all aspiring polling station executives across the country, totaling an estimated amount of GH₵1 million.



According to him, Alan Kyerematen’s presidential ambition makes it questionable for him to purchase the forms for these aspirants.



“We need to investigate him for purchasing the forms for the polling station executives. I know he has a presidential ambition and his actions can be interpreted as buying party people so that when the ban is lifted they will be convinced to vote for him.”



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he believes the investigation into the dealings of Alan Kyerematen will prevent his actions from becoming a precedent for others.



Asked if Alan Kyerematen’s actions were not equal to that of the Ashanti Regional Chair, Chairman Wontumi, Bombay answered in the negative.

To him, Chairman Wontumi has been purchasing nomination forms for polling station executives since time immemorial.



“If Alan is doing it for the same reasons as Wontumi then that’s fine but if not, then he has to be investigated.”



The Trade and Industry Minister funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station level election process within the elephant family.



To lessen the burden on the grassroots leaders, the hugely revered party stalwart sent out monies to the various constituencies to cover the cost which otherwise would have been borne by the very grassroots members of the party.

In the case of orphan constituencies, Alan Kyerematen, paid for both the nomination forms and the cost of the passport pictures of the aspiring polling station executives.



This gesture forms part of longstanding efforts by Mr. Kyerematen to support polling station executives as he is noted to place much emphasis on the well-being of the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party.



Some political pundits and experts have predicted Alan Kyerematen as the replacement to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the next Presidential candidate of the NPP heading into the 2024 general election.