NPP Polls: Bawumia’s staffer Salam wins National Youth Organizer slot

NPP National Youth Organizer elect, Salam Mustapha

A staff at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s office Salam Mustapha, has won the National Youth Organizer position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He replaced Nana Boakye also known as Nana B who was also elected National Organizer at the Saturday polls of the party.



Mr. Mustapha will lead the NPP youth in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.



Meanwhile, the National Women’s Organizer of the party Kate Gyamfua retained her post.



She polled 620 votes in what seemed to be a cool win for the businesswoman.



The former National Deputy Women Organizer, Hajia Sawudatu Saeed had 32 votes while Ellen Ama Daaku garnered 9 votes



Over the 6000 delegates voters in the polls which say the party election new national executives with a few others retained.













