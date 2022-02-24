NPP Polls:John Boadu is not a security operative to ensure peace – Movement for Bawumia

John Boadu is General Secretary for the NPP

Chairman of the Movement for Bawumia, Duncan Opoku Boateng (Bombay), has touted General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu as an irreplaceable leader in the party.

According to him, no one can compare to John Boadu and even replace him for the effective and efficient leader he is.



He insists he (John Boadu) is not to be blamed for the violence that erupted over polling station executive forms in the Ashanti Region.



John Boadu has been described as having no authority and regard in the NPP, as his directives are continually disregarded by regional and district level executives.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released its timetable for the election of its local and national executives across the country.



The opening and closing of nominations for the executives will be from February 19, 2022, to February 29, 2022.

However, some regional executives in the Ashanti Region have withheld the nomination forms refusing to obey the national directive with authorization from John Boadu and this has led to the questioning of his role as a leader.



Bombay vehemently opposing these sentiments about John Boadu stated, “We can never get a leader as dedicated and committed as General John Boadu. When we are going through a problem he will be right there to resolve it in a twinkle of an eye.”



He revealed John Boadu has been in the Ashanti Region for the past few days working judiciously to resolve the conflict and make sure the polling station executive aspirants can easily pick up forms without incident.



Although John Boadu is ensuring sanity prevails in the region, Bombay argues the NPP General Secretary is not a security operative responsible for peace in the Ashanti Region.



“John Boadu is not a security operative to ensure there is peace or to resolve violence in the party that results from someone refusing to release forms or heed to a national directive.

Anyone engaged in any form of vandalism will have to be reported to the police for the law to take its course.



Even put that aside, the constituencies recording these violent occurrences have 17 executives and a chairman each so if there is any violence in their jurisdiction, they need to ensure peace and not John Boadu.



Why should he be blamed from everything?” he asked in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.