NPP Polls: We prayed for COKA to lose – NDC

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: purefmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Nurudeen, has disclosed that he and some members of his party (NDC) prayed for Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) to lose the NPP’s regional executives election.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was declared the winner of the just-ended polls after he (Wontumi) defeated Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, by 185 votes.

According to the NDC communications director, Wontumi knows nothing about politics; his victory does not scare them at all.

“Wontumi’s win does not scare us; if COKA had won, then we, the NDC, would have a problem. He is the very strategic guy.” He said on Oyerepa Breakfast Show.

“I realized COKA will frustrate NDC in the region because of one move he made. I remember one occasion COKA bought cards, hampers distributed them to many people including you, Joel, Aunty Naa, and others, is then that we decided to pray against him heavily.” Nurudeen explained.

He asserted that COKA as regional chairman would have given hope to the angry NPP members.

