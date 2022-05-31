NPP Polls: Woanya re-elected as Volta regional Chairman

Makafui Kofi Woanya delivers an address after his victory

The incumbent Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Volta Region, Makafui Kofi Woanya has been re-elected as the party’s Chairman to lead the party in the region.

Mr. Woanya secured 188 votes to win the race for a second time at the party’s regional delegates’ conference held at the GM Afeti Auditorium in the Ho Technical University on Saturday despite earlier predictions going against him.



His second term bid was threatened by the emergence of Joseph Worlanyo Homenya, who hitherto was the party’s Regional Secretary and Pastor Johnson Avuletey, a former Deputy Regional Minister for the Volta region.



Mr. Homenya was strongly tipped to unseat the incumbent, owing to his contributions to the party in the region and his strong connections with the MP for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu.



Mr. Woanya, the incumbent was branded by his opponents as a divisive character and a dictator throughout the campaign.



But at the end of polls, the delegates made the ultimate decision to retain Woanya.

His closest contender, Joseph Worlanyo Homenya could only poll 100 votes while Pastor Johnson Avuletey polled just 3 votes.



In his victory speech, Mr. Woanya thanked the delegates and promised to unite the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



“I want to thank God Almighty on behalf of my new executives for giving us another four years to steer the affairs of the NPP in the Volta region. I want to use this opportunity to tell the entire country that we are united and you are united behind us to consolidate our gains. I want to thank you so much that you’ve spoken so loudly and we have accepted.”



In his first term, Makafui Kofi Woanya led a well-coordinated campaign in the Volta region into the 2020 general elections amassing a record 100,000 votes.



Under his leadership also, the party is able to begin the construction of a regional office which is due for completion.

Another portfolio which was keenly contested is the portfolio for the Regional Secretary.



The candidates included a former Akatsi North DCE, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former aid to the Volta Regional Minister, Enoch Amegbletor, the Regional National Security Coordinator, Apea Afenteng and a former Communications Director of the party, Pope Yao Yevoo.



In the end, Pope Yao Yevoo who led a highly spirited campaign for the retention of the incumbent Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanya emerged winner of the race.



He polled 179 votes with his closest contender, Enoch Amegbletor amassing 74 votes only. Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu and Apea Afenteng garnered 34 votes and 4 votes respectively.