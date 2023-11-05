6
NPP Presidential Primaries: A breakdown of Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia’s results in all regions

Sun, 5 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, went to the polls to elect a flagbearer to lead the party for the upcoming 2024 general election.

The battle for flagbearership was a four-horse race between, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

At the close of polls, Dr. Bawumia secured a landslide victory, acquiring 61.43% of the total votes, followed by Kennedy Agyapong who also had 37.41%. At the regional level, Dr. Bawumia won 14 regions, while Ken Agyapong won two regions - the Central and Volta regions.

Here are the results from all the 16 regions for both Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia.

Ashanti region

Kennedy Agyapong – 11,390

Bawumia – 22,205

Eastern region

Kennedy Agyapong – 6,794

Bawumia – 13,387

Central region

Kennedy Agyapong – 10,828

Bawumia – 6,159

Western region

Kennedy Agyapong – 4,899

Bawumia – 7,465

Western North region

Kennedy Agyapong – 2,354

Bawumia – 3,386

Upper East region

Kennedy Agyapong – 2,111

Bawumia – 5,218

Upper West region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,084

Bawumia – 4,878

Savannah region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,028

Bawumia – 2,603

Oti region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,311

Bawumia – 3,591

Bono region

Kennedy Agyapong – 2,326

Bawumia – 3,977

Bono East region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,548

Bawumia – 5,434

Ahafo region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,040

Bawumia – 2,985

Volta region

Kennedy Agyapong – 5,850

Bawumia – 4,984

North East region

Kennedy Agyapong – 23

Bawumia – 3,444

Northern region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,995

Bawumia – 9,238

Greater Accra region

Kennedy Agyapong – 17,282

Bawumia – 19,002

