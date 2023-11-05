NPP Presidential Primaries: A breakdown of Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia’s results in all regions

NPP Presidential Primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, went to the polls to elect a flagbearer to lead the party for the upcoming 2024 general election.

The battle for flagbearership was a four-horse race between, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



At the close of polls, Dr. Bawumia secured a landslide victory, acquiring 61.43% of the total votes, followed by Kennedy Agyapong who also had 37.41%. At the regional level, Dr. Bawumia won 14 regions, while Ken Agyapong won two regions - the Central and Volta regions.



Here are the results from all the 16 regions for both Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia.



Ashanti region



Kennedy Agyapong – 11,390



Bawumia – 22,205



Eastern region



Kennedy Agyapong – 6,794



Bawumia – 13,387



Central region



Kennedy Agyapong – 10,828

Bawumia – 6,159



Western region



Kennedy Agyapong – 4,899



Bawumia – 7,465



Western North region



Kennedy Agyapong – 2,354



Bawumia – 3,386



Upper East region



Kennedy Agyapong – 2,111



Bawumia – 5,218



Upper West region

Kennedy Agyapong – 1,084



Bawumia – 4,878



Savannah region



Kennedy Agyapong – 1,028



Bawumia – 2,603



Oti region



Kennedy Agyapong – 1,311



Bawumia – 3,591



Bono region



Kennedy Agyapong – 2,326



Bawumia – 3,977

Bono East region



Kennedy Agyapong – 1,548



Bawumia – 5,434



Ahafo region



Kennedy Agyapong – 1,040



Bawumia – 2,985



Volta region



Kennedy Agyapong – 5,850



Bawumia – 4,984



North East region



Kennedy Agyapong – 23

Bawumia – 3,444



Northern region



Kennedy Agyapong – 1,995



Bawumia – 9,238



Greater Accra region



Kennedy Agyapong – 17,282



Bawumia – 19,002



EAN/BB