NPP Presidential Primaries: What pro–Bawumia MPs have said about Kennedy Agyapong’s performance

Pro–Bawumia MPs have said about Kennedy Agyapong’s performance

Prior to the November 4th New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, some members of the party had openly declared their support for candidates in the race.

Key among such persons are; the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, legislator for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, and the Majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who pledged allegiance to Vice President Dr. Bawumia.



They promised to ensure that the vice president wins in their respective constituencies, however, most of them failed to make good of their promise. This article brings to light Pro–Bawumia NPP members who openly expressed disappointment over the performance of Kennedy Agyapong in their constituency.



Hawa Koomson



The legislator, who is a professed supporter of Dr. Bawumia expressed her discontent over Kennedy Agyapong’s victory in her constituency. Despite his victory in Awutu Senya East constituency, Hawa Koomson maintained that she is still stronger in her constituency, and Kennedy Agyapong’s victory does not make him a stronger influence in the constituency.



“I am not surprised honestly, if all the 1,400 plus were to vote, that would have been good for me. So, what we have done is good. My people should not be disappointed, we should wait for the general outcome, which I know is going to be good.

“Like I said, I am happy on the 24th of August, I was able to beat Kennedy in the region, so if he has beaten me in my constituency, well it could be, but that doesn’t mean he is stronger than me in the constituency,” she stressed in an interaction with the media.



Tina Mensah



The Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija Gbawe, Tina Mensah, did not hide her disappointment over Kennedy Agyapong’s outstanding performance in her constituency.



At the end of polls, the MP said she felt let down by the constituents, but was hopeful Dr Bawumia would emerge as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party.



After the declaration of results, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong emerged as the winner with a total of 672 votes. His main contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled a total of 434 votes.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could not hide his shock at the outstanding performance of Kennedy Agyapong in his constituency. Prior to the primaries, the Majority leader predicted Kennedy Agyapong could only acquire 20 per cent of votes in his constituency, however, the former almost secured 40% of the total votes, a feat he admires yet is displeased with.



“Without mincing words, that is a good performance for him. I thought that he would not be able to get more than 20%. Worst case scenario, I was looking at 25% for him but to upscale 25 and getting to 40, that is some performance,” he said in an interview with Joy News.



Vice President Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.



The announcement of Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the official results, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Two other contenders made less than one percent each. They are Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Bawumia has formally succeeded Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as party leader, becoming the fourth flagbearer in the party’s history. He will lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.





