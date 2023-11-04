NPP Presidential Primaries: Wild jubilation begins at Bawumia’s office after early results projects win for him

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with wife, Samira Bawumia

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primaries have come to an end, early results have projected a win for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

These early projections have sparked wild jubilation at Dr Bawumia's office among his supporters and well-wishers.



The atmosphere at the vice president’s campaign office was one of celebration and enthusiasm as supporters chanted and cheered, expressing their joy at the early forecast suggesting a favourable outcome for their preferred candidate.



The party supporters who were present together with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, second Lady Samira Bawumia were all cladded in white apparels as they sang and chanted the anthem of the New Patriotic Party.



The party is yet to announce the official results of the National Delegate Conference at the Accra Sports stadium later on.



