NPP Primaries: Abu Jinapor’s wife joins Kintampo South race

Naada Jinapor is eyeing the Kintampo South seat

Naada Jinapor, the wife of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race in the Kintampo South Constituency.

Representatives from a group known as Friends of Lawyer Naada Jinapor collected nomination forms on her behalf last Friday.



Nana Akwasi Owusu, leader of the group, expressed the belief that Mrs. Jinapor is the ideal candidate to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election.



In an interview with Adom News, Mr. Owusu emphasized Mrs. Jinapor's capability to bring transformation to the constituency, citing her established presence and track record in the area.



He asserted that she would tirelessly work towards development while supporting the party's vision.



Highlighting her unifying qualities, Mr. Owusu stated that Mrs. Jinapor would promote peace and contribute to the party's retention of the seat.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Council of Elders, George Bomey, reminded aspirants that the deadline for submission of forms is December 25, 2023.



He urged them to focus on positive campaigning, refrain from insults, and avoid activities that could lead to disturbances while concentrating on winning strategies.



The current occupant of the seat is Alexander Gyan off the NPP, although it remains uncertain whether he will seek re-election.



The NPP will hold parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs in January next year.



Already, the party has elected candidates for orphan constituencies ahead of the 2024 general elections.

