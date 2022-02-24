NPP Primaries: Adwoa Safo used our kids to get me campaign for her – Kennedy Agyapong

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo (left) and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong (right)

NPP raise concerns about Sarah Adwoa Safo's long absence from parliament

Kennedy Agyapong alleges Adwoa Safo wants to be made Deputy Majority Leader



Kennedy Agyapong laments insults being hauled at him for supporting Adwoa Safo



Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that ‘absentee’ MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, used their children as bait to get him to support her win the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.



According to him, the Dome-Kwabenya MP made their children call him to ask for his support in the lead-up to the parliamentary primaries, adding that, he ceded to their demands.



It will be recalled that Sarah Adwoa Safo faced stiff competition from Mike Ocquaye Jnr, only beating him with eight votes to emerge as the NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya.

In an interview on state broadcaster GTV, Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that he partly contributed to the victory of Adwoa Safo in the parliamentary primaries by campaigning for her.



He, however, stated that he was now at the receiving end of insults following the current impasse involving Adwoa Safo, for her long absence from Parliament.



Whilst condemning the conduct of the MP, Kennedy Agyapong indicated that he has not regretted supporting her though.



“She is asking to be deputy majority leader. That woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes…she should go to hell."



"She has requested that. Don’t think I have two kids with her so I will never speak the truth. I will speak the truth even at gunpoint. I will speak the truth and die.

"That is exactly what she is doing. If you don’t come to parliament and you are on Tik Tok dancing…excuse me….look Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo oo.



"Get it straight. People are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her. And Mike Ocquaye, the [former] Speaker, a man that I respect very well, [I campaigned against his son] because Adwoa used my kids.



"The kids were calling ‘Daddy please you have to support mummy and do this [etc]’ and now everybody is insulting me for doing that. But I have not regretted it because she is very responsible when it comes to the kids,” he detailed.