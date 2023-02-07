1
NPP Primaries: Akufo-Addo has no hand in unfixed date – Nana B debunks claims

Nana B And Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Nana B

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, has defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, contending that he is not to blame for the party's inability to set a date for its primaries.

According to him, such choices are made by the national executive committee of the party and not by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, Nana B stated that, the national executive body must take into account all proposals before deciding on a date for the stated election because there have been a variety of views and perspectives expressed over the party's election.

“I don’t have to buy them at all , I condemn such posts and views . Under no circumstance should anybody attribute this to his excellency the president . It is very unfortunate and I condemn it as the national organizer.

“...Look, these processes are democratic and gives room for everyone to share their opinions. This is extensively consultative. So it is very unfortunate for people to be making unfounded claims,” he said.

It maybe recalled that some party members including a political scientist Dr Amoako Baah accused President Akufo-Addo of personally hijacking the party's bid to hold an early congress.

According to them, the president is preventing a possible switch of attention from himself and his government to the new candidate to be elected as flagbearer and that he is doing everything possible to delay the elections.



