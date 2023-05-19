NPP Primaries: Alan Kyerematen ‘disqualified’ for staying in Akufo-Addo's government - Nyaho-Tamakloe

NPP flagbearer hopeful John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, has stated that John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Minister for Trade and Industry, is not suitable to lead the party as its flagbearer.

According to Dr. Tamakloe, although he would have personally chosen Kyerematen as the flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election, his failure to leave the Akufo-Addo government due to impropriety disqualifies him as a viable option.



"I personally would have selected Alan Kyerematen, but listen to me carefully, Alan Kyerematen should have taken the necessary action earlier, which he didn't do, and in my opinion, I have disqualified him," Dr. Tamakloe explained.



He further elaborated, "Alan Kyerematen has been with the party for many years. They were the young people who followed us. He listened to advice and stepped down for Akufo-Addo. However, when he was a minister and there were numerous infractions occurring, he can't convince me that he was unaware because he was a cabinet minister. Unless they all just sit down and listen to Akufo-Addo talk, Alan Kyerematen should have had the courage to say that this is wrong. If the government disagreed with him, he should have taken the initiative to resign. Therefore, I believe he lacks the culture of resignation, and it is this culture that can bring us a good leader."



In January 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the Akufo-Addo-led government, stating that it was to pave the way for his campaign as a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP. Critics of the former minister, however, argue that he left for the wrong reasons and should have resigned earlier due to the government's role in the country's current economic challenges and various scandals during the administration.





GA/DO