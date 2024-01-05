NPP Primaries: Ambrose Dery accused of allegedly using ‘rough tactics’ to disqualify his contender

The Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency, Ambrose Dery, and the executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his constituency have been accused of scheming to disqualify his contender for the party’s January 20 parliamentary primaries.

According to the disqualified NPP parliamentary candidate, Alois Mohl, the vetting committee for the parliamentary primaries told him they were not going to vet him because he failed to respond to a petition by the constituency executives.



He indicated that members of the vetting committee said they were not going to vet him because he had forfeited his membership of the party even before picking the nomination form for the primaries by his refusal to respond to the petition.



He said that the constituency executives of the party accused him of supporting an independent candidate and campaigning against Ambrose Dery during the 2012, 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections, an allegation he had previously denied.



Alois Mohl indicated that he did not respond to the said petition because he felt it was just a letter which had no evidence of him campaigning against the current MP.



He said that he was forced to pick the nomination form for the primaries at the national office of the party because both the regional and constituency executives of the party were bent on preventing him from contesting Ambrose Dery.

“… you have accused me of campaigning against our parliamentary candidate in 2012, 2016 and 2020, but you took no action. And in 2023 there is an opportunity for anyone who wants to become an MP to pick a form and then you now want to invoke these proceedings, that clearly is bad fate,” he said as he was addressing the press after his disqualification on January 5, 2024.



He added that the “body language of the executives” indicated to him that they had already made up their minds not to allow him to contest Ambrose Dery.



Watch Alois Mohl’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/OGB