20
Menu
News

NPP Primaries: Bawumia is wasting his time – Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei

Vice President Of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would break the 8-year jinx and win the 2024 presidential election but not with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei said the Vice President is wasting his time and resources because he would not win the NPP primaries.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he prophesied that the NPP would select a running mate from the Volta Region, which would help the party win.

"The NPP will break the 8. But they would do so without Dr Bawumia. As for Bawumia, he is wasting his time. The party would choose a running mate from the Volta Region.”

"Bawumia wants to succeed Nana Addo. But will fail. The delegates will vote for somebody else. The person will then choose a running mate from the Volta Region, and then they will break the 8.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
Related Articles: