NPP Primaries: Bawumia would win, withdraw and save the party all the stress – Bryan Acheampong to aspirants

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is going to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

According to him, the results of the party’s Special Delegate Conference, which was held on August 26, 2023, showed that the vice president is predestined to lead the NPP for the 2024 polls.



Bryan Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, therefore, urged the other contenders in the flagbearership race to drop out so that there would be no need for the main primaries, which is scheduled for November 4, 2023, asaaseradio.com reports.



“What happened on Saturday with the Super Delegates’ Conference has rendered the November 4 primaries moot. The NPP has a spirit and it’s inevitable that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win massively. My wish is for all the other aspirants to withdraw and save the party all the stress.



“The outcome of the Special Electoral College poll was not must of a competition. If one candidate [Dr Bawumia] had 67 to 69%, even if you add the percentages of all the remaining nine (9) aspirants together, it will not amount to 50% of the votes cast. The facts are the facts, I just do not see how the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be elected the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, I don’t see it.



“Those people [the 9 remaining aspirants] who give up now, will be remembered by the party because we need time to close ranks, we need time to avoid opening of cracks so that we can forge ahead and prosecute the 2024 campaign,” he said.

About NPP’s Special Delegate Conference



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out of 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.

Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in the 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year



The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.

BAI/OGB



