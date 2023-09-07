NPP Primaries: Consider your chances and pull out if possible – Prof. Sarpong to Afriyie Akoto, Addaih Nimoh

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University, has offered a piece of advice to Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the former food and agriculture minister, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, along with his fellow contender, Addai-Nimoh.

Professor Sarpong encouraged them to evaluate their chances in the race and consider withdrawal if they believe their prospects are limited. This advice comes in the wake of Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the NPP's flagbearer race, citing intimidation and other reasons.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on September 6, 2023, Professor Sarpong suggested that Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Addaih Nimoh should take inspiration from Kyerematen's actions and conduct a self-assessment of their chances in the competition.



He further emphasized the importance of knowing one's strengths and preparedness when entering a political battle. He urged the contenders to carefully assess their potential to secure a victory in the race, and if they find it lacking, to consider stepping aside.



"In fact, last week I said that the fourth and fifth aspirants (Afriyie Akoto and Addaih Nimoh) should also look at themselves and do tactical alignment, and I will plead that based on what Chief (Alan Kyerematen) has done, they should draw their minds onto a serious assessment," Professor Sarpong stated.



“They should sit down and reflect on their chances in the competition, and if they realize that it isn't encouraging, then the best way for them is to pull out. They should step aside because the goal is to go and win. So, if you check your strength and preparation and you realize that can't guarantee you a win, then they should do an assessment and use guidance from passages like Luke Chapter 14, verses 18 to 32. Everyone going for a battle must prepare very well and know what to do. So, if you check and that won't help you, then you should step aside."



Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023. Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.





