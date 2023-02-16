NPP Primaries: Don’t use provocative language – Ntim to supporters of aspirants

New Patriotic Party National Chairman, Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ntim has admonished supporters of Presidential and Parliamentary hopefuls to refrain from the use of provocative language in the lead-up to the party’s primaries.

He said nothing must be done to break the unity and cohesion of the party as it seeks to retain power in the 2024 elections which promises to be keenly contested.



“We should all remember that we remain the sons and daughters from the womb of one giant elephant. This is the only party we have. We should remind ourselves of the very reason for our existence as a political party which finds expression in Article 2(3) of the Party’s Constitution. i.e. “to win political power through democratic means in order to pursue the party’s agenda as provided for in the party’s manifesto for a general election,” Chairman Ntim said while addressing a retreat organized by the Greater Accra Council of Elders of the NPP organized at Peduase on Saturday February 11, 2023.



He disclosed that party is currently engaging stakeholders and would very soon come out with a timetable for the conduct of the Party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

“For your information at the last Steering Committee, National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on 2nd February, 2023, it was resolved that due to the importance of this exercise on the party’s electoral fortunes in 2024, there was the need for the party to build consensus among all relevant stakeholders before deciding on timelines for the conduct of the primaries. At the right time when a broader stakeholder consultation is done and this decision is eventually taken, the Party would issue appropriate rules and regulations to govern the conduct of these primaries,” he added.



Chairman Ntim again plead with all party members to abide by these rules and regulations in the interest of the party, adding that as national officers of the Party they will be impartial and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.