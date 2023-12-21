NPP Primaries: Ghana Library CEO allegedly ‘blocked’ from contesting Annoh-Dompreh in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Hayford Siaw

Supporters of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, a parliamentary aspirant for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, have alleged that their candidate has been obstructed from contesting the incumbent MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, they accuse New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the constituency of denying Siaw and others, access to nomination forms.



Abraham Adarkwah, a delegate and Youth organizer for Sabon Zongo, and leader of the '66 youth group in the area, condemned the move, considering it a deliberate act to enable the incumbent MP to run unopposed.



Adarkwah expressed frustration over the lack of cooperation from constituency executives, stating, “Today is the day the party has opened nominations and we decided to go and pick a form for our candidate, Hayford Siaw.



"But we went there this morning from 8 o’clock till 12 o’clock, then nobody was talking to us. Nobody was there. The Chairman was not there, and the Secretary was not there.



“It was the deputy secretary who was there. And he was also telling us that he has no form for us. He is not in charge of the form. But before that, we called the Chairman, first, he picked up and we told him we were coming. The nominations were supposed to be opened at 8 o’clock, but at 8:30, and 9, the office was closed so we called the council of elders.

“This is clear sabotage because initially, they said they wanted unopposed”, he said.



He called on the National Executive Committee of the party to intervene, cautioning that the party's popularity in Nsawam-Adoagyiri might suffer if such issues persist.



"What is going on in the Nsawam Adoagyiri, the party authority has to sit up. Because if this continues in the constituency, I’m sorry NPP, we are heading towards where I cannot tell you now. If it persists, then we are going to lose the general election," he warned.



It may be recalled that, Frank Annoh Dompreh, who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip was defended by some chiefs who appealed to the NPP leadership to allow him to continue serving without being contested.



The chiefs of Adoagyiri, Dobro, Daamang, Ahwerease, Yaw Gyan, Chinto, Duayeden, Ahodwo, Ntoaso, Okobeyeyie, Sakyikrom, and Oparekrom, among other communities, claim that the MP has exceeded expectations in his performance and that allowing him to lead for an additional four years will enable him to complete all of the ongoing projects in the region.

The traditional rulers mentioned health, education, road infrastructure among other things as the main reasons why Hon. Annoh-Dompreh shouldn't be contested.



