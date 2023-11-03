NPP Primaries: Give us a free and fair election or get a showdown – Ken Agyapong’s camp warns

Alex Tetteh, key member of the Kennedy Agyapong flagbearerhip campaign, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and party executives to ensure a free and fair process in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election of November 4, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on November 2, 2023, he cautioned of consequences if irregularities mar the electoral process.



Tetteh emphasized that the NPP's reputation is at stake, as other political parties look to the party for an example of a peaceful and democratic election.



"When NDC voted, they didn't record any form of violence, and others are looking up to us and NPP, so they should let the voting process become smooth for us to unite afterward. Because if it doesn't go smoothly, we will never agree, and Ken's team will not allow such things to happen."



He continued "When Ken wins, we need Bawumia, and similarly, Bawumia also needs Ken, so they shouldn't do things that will bring division among us. If they want the thing to be fair, all of us will agree, but if they do not want it that way, we will never agree because everyone has his or her preference.



"We should make it fair play for everyone to go and vote and go home, but if you try to tamper with the results, that won't be possible. Ken has said that if they joke, what will come will be worse, and they know him already,” he added.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Four people will be competing in the race including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.







AM/SARA





