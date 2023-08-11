NPP Primaries: I want to be a special voice for women, children – DCE as she files nomination to contest Adaklu seat

DCE for Adaklu, Juliana Kpedekpo

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Adaklu in the Volta Region Juliana Kpedekpo has filed her nomination to contest in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primaries in the Adaklu Constituency.

The DCE filed her nomination on Thursday, 9 August 2023, at the party’s constituency office, Adaklu Tsrefe.



Speaking to Class News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui, the parliamentary candidate aspirant bemoaned the low female participation in governance.



“Our participation in governance as women is not encouraging and as a DCE, I want to avail myself to represent my constituents especially women and children.”



She revealed her desire to be a voice for women and children in the Adaklu constituency and beyond.



“I want to be counted among women representing the voice of women and children in Ghana and my beloved Adaklu district. We have started some projects already geared towards improving on the small scale businesses of women in the district including farming and others to make them self-reliant and for the children, we are supporting their education in various ways. So, I want to be that special voice for women and children in the area."

She also shared some of her aspirations for the people of Adaklu.



“Adaklu has vast land for agriculture activities and I will see to it that we encourage farming among both men and women in ensuring food security to compliment government efforts in that sector,” the Parliamentary Candidate aspirant noted.



The NPP’s Constituency Secretary, Frank Addison, emphasiSing the importance of conducting a decent campaign as Parliamentary Candidate aspirants, urged supporters of the DCE to engage in a clean campaign devoid of insults and bickering.



He reminded the supporters that whoever emerges victorious will lead the party in the constituency into the 2024 polls thus the need to engage in a campaign that will keep the party united regardless of the outcome of the primaries.