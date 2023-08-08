NPP Primaries: I will win the Kpandai contest by 98% – Former MP

Former Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Mathew Nyindam

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpandai constituency in the Northern region, Mathew Nyindam, says he will be elected as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Mathew Nyindam told journalists that he will be the best candidate to win the seat for the ruling NPP.



According to him, he would win the race by 98%.



The MP will be contesting the race with Richard Noamah when the party organises its parliamentary primaries.



He filed his nomination on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



“I think I am the best candidate to win back the seat. My work on the ground is unmatched. The current MP knows he’s on his way out. He is going to be a one-term MP. I am winning the primaries with over 98% of the vote, and my target is the general elections,” he said.

He also pledged to run a decent campaign devoid of insults and attacks.



“I have been decent throughout my political career. I welcome the advice from the council chairman for us to be decent. I want to ask my colleague to emulate my example. I am also pledging to offer my full support to him if I should lose. I am counting on him too to come on board so that we can recapture the seat,” he said.



On his part, the chairman of the Council of Elders of the party in the constituency, Mr. Agbedji Augustine, urged candidates and party members to be decent in their campaigns since this is an internal contest.



“I am calling for unity within the party, and I want to urge the delegates to be circumspect of the aspirants. The delegates should know that this is an internal contest, and party unity after the primaries is key,” he said.