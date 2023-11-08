NPP Primaries: If not for Alan’s withdrawal, Dr. Bawumia would not have won with that margin – Bernard Mornah

Convener of Arise Ghana, Bernard Mornah

The former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of Arise Ghana, Bernard Mornah, has reacted to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the New Patriot Party (NPP) Primaries.

According to him, the withdrawal of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, helped Dr. Bawumia to garner the votes he accrued to emerge victorious in the party’s primaries.



The convener of Arise Ghana explained that the individuals who were rallying behind Alan Kyerematen went to support Dr. Bawumia after his withdrawal, hence the reason he won the elections with a wide margin.



Speaking on Joy Prime’s Morning Show during the assessment of the NPP Primaries, Bernard Mornah called on Dr. Bawumia to thank Alan Kyerematen because his withdrawal helped him to accrue more votes.



"The majority of Alan's supporters, soon after Alan declared that he was going independent, went to join the Vice President’s campaign. These were heavyweights from the Alan front. To see that all these heavyweights joined the Vice President's team will tell you that the significant junk of votes that would have gone to Alan went to the Vice President. So, probably, it is time to say, 'Alan, thank you; your participation in the race could have meant something else,” he said.



He further asserted that MPs did not have much influence on the elections because in some constituencies Dr. Bawumia lost even though their representatives in parliament had declared their support for him.



"Since they had declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, they lost in their constituencies. So, it is not about the personality; it is about the people who have already made up their minds,” he said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



