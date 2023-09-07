NPP Primaries: Ken Agyapong has refused to step down – Political analyst claims

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Political analyst, Boakye Yiadom, has shed light on the ongoing developments within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), amidst Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the upcoming party primaries.

He alleged that the party has approached the remaining three presidential aspirants to consider stepping down in favor of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He said Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, appears to be the sole candidate refusing to comply with the party's request and has called for the presidential primary to proceed as scheduled.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio on September 7, 2023, he indicated that his information was sourced from credible insiders within the party.



"Well, my investigations that I have done and the hints I have gotten, I have heard that people are saying that the 4th November election shouldn't even come off so that all of them will resign and allow one person to go, that is what I have heard.



"But I have also heard that one person who is a hindrance to that discussion and development, is Kennedy Agyapong, I have heard that he has maintained his stance that no matter what, he will never resign because, as he has said, he will give a showdown. Definitely, he will give his showdown.



“For the rest, I don't know their decisions as yet, but as I am telling you, I am informed that they are still deliberating on the issue. But for Alan's withdrawal, you cannot say that because someone spoke to him to resign (withdraw).

"No, because if it has to do with someone who has promised his opposition to resign, he wouldn't have written that letter he brought. He has left because of a pain that he harbors within due to things that they did against him and his people,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.



He cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.



