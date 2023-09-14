NPP Primaries: No amount of money, intimidation will take my votes away – Ken Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has declared that there is no way he will be defeated in the upcoming primaries slated for November 4, 2023.

Kennedy Agyapong who picked number one on the ballot paper after balloting, furthered that this feat alone shows that God has chosen him to win the flagbearer race of the NPP, and subsequently the presidential race come 2024.



The NPP flagbearer hopeful added that despite the monies that will be given to delegates by other contestants, they are at the stage that they know who will be the best person to lead them and that’s him.



“I’m a grassroots man. I have been fighting for the ordinary people ever since. So, I know for sure, no matter the amount of money they are going to pay and the intimidation, they will use their conscience to vote for their man because they don’t think of today but they think of tomorrow. So, I have confidence in the delegates that no matter the amount they give them, they have the brains to choose the best candidate and man who actually understands the plight of the polling stations executives and the ordinary people of this country,” he said.



Ken added, “I think that I am what God has chosen to lead the NPP. If you believe in the bible, everywhere you go, Kennedy Agyapong is number one. It’s a clear indication that I should be given a chance to lead this country. So, I’m pleading with the delegates that the signs are clearly on the wall that if you vote for Kennedy Agyapong, he will definitely lead this country and break the 8.”





NPP Presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has charged delegates not to be swayed by money and intimidation ahead of the November 4 election.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/qSCRGNmNW8 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 14, 2023

Ken Agyapong took the number one spot after the balloting by the elections committee of the NPP for the November 4 primaries on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia drew the number two spot.



The former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.



