NPP Primaries: Pray for Bawumia to win – NDC’s Brogya Genfi to NDC youth

Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi

Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Director for Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the party's youthto pray for the success of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

Speaking to NDC youth in Ejura Sekyeredumase on Sunday, September 3, 2023, he emphasized that the Vice President has, in his role as the second-in-command, contributed to numerous issues and challenges in the country.



That, he believes makes his defeat in the general elections an achievable goal for the NDC come 2024.



"Pray for Bawumia to win the NPP Presidential primaries on November 4th because he's the one we are prepared for; the Vice President has caused more harm to the country, but we can be at least benevolent at this point by praying for him to win the primaries.



"Let us pray he gives Kennedy Agyapong and co a real showdown,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said during his address to the youth.



The gathering in Ejura Sekyeredumase was organized to motivate and inform NDC youth about the upcoming challenges and opportunities in the 2024 elections.



NDC leaders, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman and Secretary, the Regional Youth Organizer and Deputy, the National Organizer, Deputy General Secretary, Deputy National Youth Organizer, and the newly appointed Director for Interparty/CSO relations, were present to share their insights and rally the youth.

Mohammed Bawa Braimah, the Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase, who also chaired the gathering, urged the youth to commit themselves to hard work, with the goal of securing victory for the NDC in the constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with four other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central Member of Parliament, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP has slatted November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



