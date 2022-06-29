1
NPP Primaries: Sammy Awuku, Baba Tauffic, Dr. Hanan eyeing parliamentary seats

Sammy Awuku Baba Tauffic And Chief Hanan.jpeg Sammy Awuku (left), Baba Tauffic (middle) and Chief Hanan (right)

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP aiming to reclaim lost Parliamentary seats

NPP vows to 'Break The 8'

NPP readies for national executive elections

As the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) internal elections takes shape, many are the names that are being bandied about as persons reportedly interested in vying for the party's ticket to contest in the 2024 Parliamentary elections

Amongst such names which has come up strongly is the current Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku.

According to GhanaWeb sources, the outgoing National Organizer of the NPP will look to snatch the Akropong parliamentary ticket from the incumbent MP, Oheneba Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

Reports suggest that Sammy Awuku was interested in contesting the Adentan seat but opted for the Akropong seat because it is a relatively safe seat in his home region.

He has however in time past restrained his supporters from mounting billboards to project his candidature. In January when one of such was erected in the Akwapim North Constituency, he cautioned that “timing is bad and optics not a pleasant one”

Still in the southern sector of the country, Public Relations Officer of the Energy Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, who is popularly known as BT Baba Tauffic, is believed to be eyeing the Adentan Constituency seat.

Multiple reports indicate that delegates are favourably disposed towards his candidature as a result of working hard to endear himself to both sides of the political divide. This has earned him the nickname “Homeboy."

Baba Tauffic boasts of enormous experience such as serving as the Youth organizer when Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa won the Adentan seat in 2016

It will be recalled that Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa lost the seat to Hon. Adamu Ramadan in the 2020 elections. Baba Tauffic is hopeful of reclaiming the seat for the NPP.

Over in the northern sector, Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab is warming up to contest the Pusiga seat.

Chief Hanan as he’s popularly called was a member of the campaign teams of the Northern and Upper East Regions and the Bawku Central Constituency for the 2020 elections.

He has a long history of logistical support for the party in the Upper East Region.

Due to his benevolence towards many of the constituents, he is tipped to be the first candidate to win the Pusiga seat for the NPP. He is resourceful and understands the local politics of the area.

