NPP Primaries: Special Delegates Conference is needless – Buaben Asamoa

Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has asserted that the upcoming Special Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is needless because of its distraction from the normal campaign.

Buaben Asamoah urged the executives of the NPP to review the constitutional provision and make it more flexible in order to make it much better.



He believes that the Special Delegates Conference which is organized to trim the number of aspirants prior to the main congress has no bearing on the popularity of the candidates.



“At this time that we are going to have that conference, I really think it’s unnecessary. I think it’s just a distraction from normal campaigning. It has no bearing on popularity. Maybe in the future, as a party, we need to look at that constitutional provision and make it more flexible in order to make it much better,” he said according to Myjoyonline.com.



Buaben Asamoa reiterated that the Special Delegates Conference slated for August 26, 2023, has no bearing on who becomes the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but indicated its part of the administrative process.



“That will not be the determinant of who becomes our flagbearer. It’s only an administrative process. It is not significant in terms of determining who is more popular. It is not a political process. Now that it’s been decentralized to 16 regions, the party has expanded its workloads and it’s for the party to manage itself well,” he added.

Background



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



BS/WA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









