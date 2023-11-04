NPP Primaries: The electoral process was smooth – EC Chairperson

EC chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Jean Mensa, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries have been smooth with fewer problems encountered so far.

According to her, per the information she has garnered from her officers across all the sixteen regions in the country, the elections have been peaceful without any controversies.



She stated that her outfit would conduct free and fair elections to ensure that the choice of the NPP delegates would emerge as the winner of the elections to avoid aftermath controversies.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews and monitored by GhanaWeb, Jean Mensa elaborated on how the Commission has been handling the elections.



“So it's been fairly smooth in terms of engagement between polling agents, party officials and the Electoral Commission. The agreement so far from the regional directors, from their field, seems that there's been cooperation. So it's worked very well to reach the NPP,” she said.



She urged the EC officers to be vigilant in recording their figures to avoid mistakes that could stoke chaos.



“We've asked our staff to take their time to collate it diligently and not to rush and not to be rushed. I think it's important that the results that come in are accurate and reflect exactly what took place on the ground.

"So we've spoken to them, we had training with them and we've asked them to take their time. Of course, they must be efficient and professional, but they need to be diligent with recording the figures and so on to ensure that there are no error,” said Jean Mensah.



The NPP Primaries have come to an end with the counting and collation of results currently ongoing.



SB/NQQ



