NPP Primaries: We won’t allow incumbent executives to intimidate us’ – Former Chairman warns

File Photo

A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Kwasi Nti Asamoah has called on aspirants to be bold and prevent incumbent executives from intimidating them in the party’s primaries.

Speaking on Angel in the Morning on Kumasi-based Angel FM hosted by Kwame Tanko (KT), Akwasi Nti Asamoah, served notice of the grassroots and delegates readiness to resist in equal measure any attempt by the incumbents to scare aspirants from contesting.



The warning comes in the wake of alleged plans by some regional executives of the party to use ‘vicious and crude propaganda’ to intimidate aspirants, as part of a plot to restrain them from contesting.



“No one can intimidate us in this region; we are above that. Those making noise here and there, we know. And I want to state that elections are not won by noise making and intimidation.



“We’ve been in this region for a long time and have played key roles in electing executives. See, I made Wontumi win the regional chairman [and] he’s enjoying today. And so when it’s time for others to contest, they should do so without intimidation from anyone,” he said.

He further cautioned the national leadership of the party of the impending 2024 elections to help in organising it adding that it’s one of the ‘most crucial’ elections in the history of the country.



“Winning the 2024 elections is a must for the NPP. Therefore, we need strategic leadership especially in the Ashanti region who can garner votes for the party. Not leaders who will go about breaking the 8 with lip service,” he urged.



Mr Nti Asamonah also announced his intentions to contest the second vice chairman of the party.



“Let me use this opportunity to officially make public my intentions to contest the 2nd Vice Chairman position. I’m fit to contest regional chairman position but one of the finest, influential and very strategic politician in our party- Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is the race with two others. It’ll be a fierce contest,” he added.