NPP Primaries: Words of Ken Agyapong, Bawumia don’t match their actions - NDC communicator

Ayisha Alhassan, a communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has drawn attention to what she perceives as a disconnect between the rhetoric and conduct of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

According to her, the words and actions of both aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race do not match.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, Alhassan pointed out the divergence she has observed between the statements and behaviours of the NPP leaders.



“Before you can become a leader of quality, you should be one with credibility. When I say credibility, it means your words should match your actions. The kind of things you say, you should be seen doing them. Not a leader who will say A and do B. Unless of course in the NPP, they see leadership qualities in a different light.



"But what I know as the qualities every leader must possess, neither Dr Bawumia nor Kennedy Agyapong possess them. I am telling you that Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia, their words do not match their actions,” she said.



The NDC communicator specifically pointed out what she views as a mismatch between Dr. Bawumia's stance on the E-Levy tax and the subsequent government imposition of the policy.



“Let's take Dr. Bawumia for instance. He told us that he does not subscribe to E-Levy taxation, but he sat down and watched on for his government impose this on Ghanaians and what he did, he kept quiet,” she added.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing to hold its National Delegates Conference to elect one aspirant out of four candidates to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



The four contenders are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Afriyie Akoto, Ing Francis Addai-Nimoh and Kennedy Agyapong.



