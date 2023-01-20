NPP Primaries: You don’t need anyone tell you that it’s Alan’s time – Sylvester Tetteh

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Former Minister for Trade and Industry

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie- Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has publicly declared his support for Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the NPP flagbearership race.

According to Sylvester Tetteh, he is ready to offer his support to the former minister to ‘break the eight’ for the party.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Original FM, Sylvester Tetteh added that, per the party’s historical facts, Alan Kyerematen is next in line for the presidency on the ticket of the party.



“No one will inform you that it is now Alan’s turn, if you are a member of the NPP, want to enjoy the party, and are aware of its rules and policies. I am willing to assist Chief Alan in his grassroots efforts to break the eight.”



Sylvester Tetteh said that Alan Kyerematen has contributed immensely to the development of the country as the trade and industry minister.



Touching on part of Alan’s achievement, he asserted that a record of over 67 business resource centers have been established around the nation under the leadership of Alan Kyerematen.

“A record 67 business resource centers have been established around the nation, with 37 of them being staffed and fully functioning, and the remaining 30 having been finished but not yet put into use, thanks to the inspirational leadership of Alan Cash, the outgoing Trade and Industry Minister,” he said.



The former minister officially declared his intention to run for president in 2024 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on January 10, 2023.



Addressing the nation on January 10, 2023, days after resigning from the government, Alan Kyerematen thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and announced that he would run for the position of flagbearer when the NPP officially opens nominations.



AM/KPE