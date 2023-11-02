NPP Primary: Please remember me — Dr Bawumia at final rally

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remember his contributions to the Party and vote massively for him to lead them as flag bearer in the 2024 general election.

He said it was time for the Constituency, polling station executives and Coordinators to reciprocate his contributions and support to them and to the Party over the years, and reward him with their votes in the Party’s Presidential Primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.



“I have done a lot for this Party. Last year, polling station executives, Coordinators, Constituency executives, when you went for your elections, didn’t I remember you? So on November 4, please, also remember me,” he said.



Dr Bawumia, one of the Presidential Candidates of the Party, said this when he addressed delegates and Party supporters in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region to climax his nationwide campaign tour which began in the Greater Accra Region to galvanize votes for the upcoming election.



The Vice President, in the company of his wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia, Regional Chairmen, current and former Ministers, Chief Executive Officers and other Party officials received a rousing welcome by supporters in the Region.



Dr Bawumia said even though he was the Vice President, he had introduced policies which Ghanaians could remember him for.



He mentioned the Ghana Card, no guarantor student loan, digital address system, mobile money interoperability, ‘One Constituency, One Ambulance,’ ‘Agenda 111,’ Zipline drones, paperless ports, Zongo Development Fund among others as some of the policies introduced.

“I have been able to support the government with all of these ideas as Vice President. If by the grace of God you make me the Presidential Candidate and I become the President, I will do much more for all,” he said.



According to Dr Bawumia, the entire country and the Party across all 16 Regions were behind him owing to his track-record, “They know that if Dr Bawumia is elected, he will help the NPP to win the 2024 election, and he will do a good job as President of the Republic of Ghana.



“So let nobody make you feel guilty that we from the North are supporting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



"It is not only the North that is supporting Dr Bawumia.



"The North, the South, the East and the West are all supporting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for a good reason,” he said.



The Vice President said he had sacrificed for the NPP and reminded the supporters about his presence and contributions in the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court.

“Many people were not willing to go, because you know as a politician, if you go to the Supreme Court and you are not careful, you can be disgraced, and if you are disgraced, your political career is over.



“So when they asked me to go and stand for the Party, I said if no one will go, I will go and stand for the Party.



Going to the Supreme Court was very important because if we had not gone, if I had not done the work that I did with my colleagues in the Supreme Court, we would not have won the 2016 election.



“So I have done a lot for this Party,” he said, and therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him to lead the Party as flag bearer.