NPP Race: Take lessons from Aliu Mahama’s experience – Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has advised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to draw lessons from the experience of late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama with respect to his presidential ambitions.



Kwesi Pratt whiles making submissions on Pan African TV urged Bawumia not to think highly of himself but rather observe happenings in the New Patriotic Party.



He implored Bawumia to be guided by the experience of Aliu Mahama and not assume that by virtue of being Vice-President he has an automatic slot as the presidential candidate of the NPP.



“We’ve been around and seen many things happen since 1992. I recall when President Kufuor was leaving power in 2008 and his vice president expressed an interest in replacing his boss. There were many people who told him not to try but he refused. In the final analysis, the delegates of the NPP spoke and they spoke loudly. Aliu Mahama could not win the election. It may happen again or may not happen again.

“If I were Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I would be taking lessons from what happened in the past. The fact that you are vice president does not give you the automatic right to succeed the president.



Kwesi Pratt also observed that the struggle for the presidential candidate position of the NPP will lead to deep cracks in the party.



Pratt says earlier signs indicate that factionalism and disunity will be the order of the day in the NPP once the campaign is in full swing.



"Already we are seeing danger signs, There have been many instances where party loyalists have fought among themselves because the competition has already begun in earnest. These contentions are going to go on."



He also questioned the priority of the government, stressing that their focus should be on salvaging the economy from ‘total shambles’.



“If you are running the government at a time like this, where the economy is in total shambles, are these the things that we focus our attention on,” he quizzed.